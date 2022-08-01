Fire risk expected to go down in early August due to weather

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the most challenging month of the year for fire crews.

“Typically late July thru late August is the peak period for Reno,” said Basil Newmerzhycky, a Predictive Services Fire Weather Program Manager at Bureau of Land Management.

Efforts of people like Newmerzhycky can often shape firefighting strategies. They monitor weather patterns and fuels available so they can better predict where fires might start and where to have extra personnel on hand.

Still, human activity is unpredictable, and that is how most fires get started.

“85% of our fires are started by humans,” said Adam Mayberry of Truckee Meadows Fire. “It’s a reminder that we all have a role to play to reduce the wildfire threat.”

Truckee Meadows Fire says it’s extremely important to be equipped to put out a fire if you are out target shooting, off roading, or camping.

“we are very cognizant of weather conditions late in the day,” Mayberry added. “That’s what its brining us this week.”

Newmerzhycky says the expected precipitation over the next two weeks will be helpful in decreasing fire risk, but after that the risk goes back up, and some areas are higher risk than others.

“Eastern Sierra near Markleeville,” he indicated. “Their fuels by mid-September might be back at record dry levels.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.