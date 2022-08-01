Fire hydrant flow testing happening in Dayton and Mound House

Lyon County logo.
Lyon County logo.(KOLO)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - People living in Dayton and Mound House are being warned that the water to their homes will be impacted this week. Lyon County Utilities announced that it will be doing fire hydrant flow testing on August 3rd and 4th.  The company says that its crews will start work near Linehan Road in Mound House and will continue to move east towards Dayton. The tests are expected to happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days.

People are being advised that the work may cause water discoloration, low water pressure and discharged water in the streets. Lyon County Utilities says if customers notice that their water is discolored, they should wait until crews leave the area and run cold water until it appears clear.

For more information, contact the Utilities Department at (775) 246-6220 or lyonutilities@lyon-county.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors...
Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market
Prowler reported in northeast Reno.
Prowler stalking northeast neighborhood
The scene of a fatal shooting near Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks
Jeremy Thomson and Paul Birely
Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff
Ftal accident graphic
One killed in accident in Sparks industrial area

Latest News

Monday Motivations - Victim Mentality
Monday Motivations: Overcoming ‘victim mentality’ with spiritual life coach, Leigh Hurst
A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown
Monday AM Weather
Monday AM Weather
Firefighters work to overhaul a garage fire that started at a house on Foley Way on Monday,...
Reno Fire investigating early morning garage fire on Foley Way