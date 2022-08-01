Fire hydrant flow testing happening in Dayton and Mound House

DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) - People living in Dayton and Mound House are being warned that the water to their homes will be impacted this week. Lyon County Utilities announced that it will be doing fire hydrant flow testing on August 3rd and 4th. The company says that its crews will start work near Linehan Road in Mound House and will continue to move east towards Dayton. The tests are expected to happen between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on both days.

People are being advised that the work may cause water discoloration, low water pressure and discharged water in the streets. Lyon County Utilities says if customers notice that their water is discolored, they should wait until crews leave the area and run cold water until it appears clear.

For more information, contact the Utilities Department at (775) 246-6220 or lyonutilities@lyon-county.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.