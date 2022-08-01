Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown

A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.
A vehicle being towed during an illegal street racing crackdown.(Reno Police Department)
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Agencies partnered for a joint operation to address illegal street racing and sideshows in the Reno-Sparks area, which resulted in several arrests and dozens of citations.

77 officers and other staff from Reno and Sparks Police, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada State Police gathered on Friday, July 29 to identify people engaging in illegal activity linked to street racing. According to Reno Police, 16 people were arrested for various charges, including DUI, Speed Contest and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle. 128 citations were also given out. 75 people were cited for misdemeanor traffic violations and around 23 were cited for Spectating a Speed Contest on Trademark Drive. Other offenses include reckless driving and equipment violations. 5 vehicles were also towed.

Police say law enforcement agencies will continue to “aggressively enforce offenses related to illegal street racing” in the Truckee Meadows.

