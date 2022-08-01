Crews responding to vegetation fire in south Reno

A vegetation fire burns near Kinney Lane in Reno, Nev. on Aug. 1, 2022.
A vegetation fire burns near Kinney Lane in Reno, Nev. on Aug. 1, 2022.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 4:23 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue responded to a vegetation fire in south Reno Monday afternoon. The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Kinney Lane near Lakeside Drive.

Air attack was called in to help stop the fire’s advance.

No information has been released on whether any structures are damaged or if any evacuations will be ordered.

Check back for more information on this developing story.

