Biden feels well, isolating after ‘rebound’ COVID-positive test

President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the...
President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Biden ended his COVID-19 isolation after testing negative for the virus on Tuesday night and again on Wednesday.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 9:05 AM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is feeling well and continues to isolate Monday after testing positive again for COVID-19, his physician said.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor said Biden’s test came back positive Monday as expected following an initial “rebound positivity” on Saturday, according to a letter released by the White House.

The president continues to work from the executive residence, O’Connor stated.

Biden’s positive test Saturday caused him to cancel travel and in-person events. He is isolating for at least five days, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

After initially testing positive on July 21, Biden, 79, was treated with the anti-viral drug Paxlovid. He tested negative for the virus Tuesday and Wednesday, clearing him to leave isolation while wearing a mask indoors.

Research suggests that a minority of those prescribed Paxlovid experience a rebound case of the virus.

A likelihood of a rebound case, rather than a reinfection, is a positive sign for Biden’s health once he’s clear of the disease, said Dr. Albert Ho, an infectious disease specialist at Yale University’s school of public health.

“The fact that the president has cleared his illness and doesn’t have symptoms is a good sign and makes it less likely he will develop long COVID,” Ho said.

COVID-19 cases are rising nationwide, fueled by the BA.5 subvariant. (CNN, WFSB, NATIONWIDE CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL, WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors...
Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market
Prowler reported in northeast Reno.
Prowler stalking northeast neighborhood
The scene of a fatal shooting near Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks
Jeremy Thomson and Paul Birely
Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff
Ftal accident graphic
One killed in accident in Sparks industrial area

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina is photographed during a speech on April 15, 2019....
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
FILE - Secretary-General Antonio Guterres gave a dire warning at the opening of the...
UN chief warns world is one step from ‘nuclear annihilation’
Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say
Big cities are seeing their schools shrink, with more schools serving fewer students, resulting...
Cities face crisis as fewer kids enroll and schools shrink