Aces’ Withrow becomes one of seven female groundskeepers to help at LLSWS

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - When the Reno Aces have a home series Leah Withrow doesn’t get much downtime.

“Breaks are overrated,” laughed Withrow, the Aces head groudskeeper.

You’d think when the club hits the road for two upcoming road series’ in Vegas and Albuquerque she’d have time to relax.

Oh yeah, breaks are overrated.

“It’s the first time for the Little League Softball World Series to have an all-female crew,” said Withrow.

For four days the Aces head groundskeeper will be helping out in Greenville, North Carolina along with six other women in her line of work. The incredible opportunity will be a noticeable bullet on Leah’s resume, but also a reality check.

“Once you get outside the walls or confines of Greater Nevada Field and Reno you realize how odd of a duck you actually are. So to be a part of an event like this makes you feel like less of an odd duck and more of a normal duck,” she said.

For the past two years Leah has been the Aces’ go-to for all things dirt, water, clay, and grass. She hopes her presence in Greenville will catch the eyes of girls who might want to follow in her footsteps.

“Everything is an opportunity for you. Everything is possible for you to show (someone) you can make a career out of taking care of your Little League field and other possibilities within the career of sports,” said Withrow.

Breaks are overrated.

“It’s definitely a vacation that I’m willing to take because I know the impact and implications it’s going to have for the hundreds of girls who are going to be there,” Withrow said. “I’m really looking forward to it. My PTO is going to good use.”

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.