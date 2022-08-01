2nd annual ‘Renown Alumni Sports Extravaganza’ adds outdoor fun to rehabilitation journey

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s the 2nd annual ‘Renown Alumni Sports Extravaganza’ or RASE, a 24-hour camping and adaptive sports event, hosted by Renown Rehabilitation Hospital and the City of Reno. RASE is for patients of Renown Rehab and Renown Hospital who have suffered a traumatic brain injury or spinal cord injury, to provide a safe space for rehab alumni to ease back into enjoying the outdoors.

“If you think about camping, it is overwhelming for anybody, so if you put in a spinal cord injury or traumatic brain injury, it compounds that stress,” said Shaun Stewart, Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialist (CTRS) at Renown.

Stewart says RASE is about having fun and exploring new activities as a community, that includes Rebecca Galvez, who suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2019 after a mountain biking accident.

“I tried out some rock climbing for the first time that was super fun...I’m camping, doing all the activities they have; archery for my sharp shooting, some cornhole for more sharp shooting, more depth perception practice,” said Galvez.

From trying new activities, to getting reacquainted with a sport she knows very well.

“The mountain biking, thats how I got hurt...I was in some bike park, I don’t really remember that year...but this, coming back to this, I did try the adaptive bike and that was pretty fun because I was sitting down in more of a stable position, so it gave me a lot more confidence to not topple over, that kind of thing. Yeah, I gotta do some fine tuning, but it looks like its definitely possible I can get back on there,” said Galvez.

Helping build the confidence of the alumni and providing the support they need to know they can get back to enjoying things they did before their accident.

“I see them soon after their injury and one of my messages is: ‘This is going to work out, it might be different, but this is going work out, you’re going to be ok,’ and we’re going to go mountain biking together, if you want to go mountain biking, we’re going to rock climbing if you want to go rock climbing, and we make these events available so they can do that,” said Jared Worchel, DO, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at Renown.

To learn more about Renown and the City of Reno’s adaptive sports programs, click here or send an email to shaun.stewart@renown.org.

