West Sparks fire burns two apartment balconies

By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:42 AM PDT
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -An overnight fire burned two balconies at a west Sparks apartment complex, the Sparks Fire Department reported Sunday.

The fire department went to the fire at 1855 El Rancho Drive at about 3 a.m.

It appears the fire started on one balcony and then spread to a neighboring balcony, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Details about the extent of damage were not immediately available. There were no injuries reported.

Twenty-three fire personnel responded.

