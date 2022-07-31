West Sparks fire burns two apartment balconies
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 9:42 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -An overnight fire burned two balconies at a west Sparks apartment complex, the Sparks Fire Department reported Sunday.
The fire department went to the fire at 1855 El Rancho Drive at about 3 a.m.
It appears the fire started on one balcony and then spread to a neighboring balcony, the fire department said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Details about the extent of damage were not immediately available. There were no injuries reported.
Twenty-three fire personnel responded.
Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.