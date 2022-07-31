Las Vegas man is accused of stabbing wife more than 30 times

Photo depicting jail cell bars
Photo depicting jail cell bars(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 12:26 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A Las Vegas man is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed his wife around 30 times when she asked him for a divorce.

Metro Police say 60-year-old Clifford Jacobs was booked into jail Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. It was unclear Sunday if he has a lawyer yet.

According to police, Jacobs says he and his wife of 15 years began arguing Wednesday afternoon in an apartment before he blacked out. He says the next thing he remembered was being covered in her blood.

Hospital staff at University Medical Center say the woman suffered about 30 stab wounds and had nerve damage to her face and neck.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

