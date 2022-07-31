Exclusive company joins Aces broadcast crew for series

Jill Gearin one of three women in MiLB to be voice of a club
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 7:05 PM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “This is something I know I’ve wanted to do since I was 13 years old.”

Jill Gearin had that realization and hasn’t looked back.

She’s in her third season as the voice of the Visalia Rawhide - the Arizona Diamondbacks Single-A affiliate. This weekend she is in the Biggest Little City doing color analyst work for the Reno Aces.

“Single-A is really about developing these players still and at the Triple-A level they’re already developed. They’re just working on things here and there,” Gearin said of the difference. “It’s a cleaner game to call. This is also an opportunity to get more color analyst work under my belt.”

Jill’s first opportunity in the business came as an intern with the Boston Red Sox - a team she grew up watching. 2.5 miles away from Fenway Park Jill played softball at Emerson College.

Those experiences have helped her learn the game.

In 2019 she got her big break under the Diamondbacks farm umbrella. You won’t find many like Jill in the booth.

“When I was hired I was the third woman to be hired and four years later there’s still only three of us. Needing to have more woman representation is so important not only for the game of baseball but for the expansion of baseball as well,” said Gearin.

Getting her reps in Reno will help her climb the broadcast ranks. Jill doesn’t want to be one of three forever. She wants to be an example.

“It’s having young girls know they can if they want to, there’s nothing you can’t do.”

