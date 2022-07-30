Stone Seals Walk-Off Win as Aces Edge Bees, 6-5

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - A walk-off sacrifice fly from Stone Garrett in the ninth inning led to a 6-5 Reno Aces (53-44) win over the Salt Lake Bees (47-50) Friday night in front of 6,659 attendees at Greater Nevada Field. Tonight’s victory marked the third walk-off win during this homestand and seventh on the season for the Aces.

Tied at five in the bottom of the ninth, Cooper Hummel began Reno’s rally with a single and later advanced to third courtesy of a deep flyout from Corbin Carroll. Garrett stepped up to the plate and ended the game with a sacrifice fly to right that plated Hummel and completed the comeback.

Trailing 5-0 in the fourth inning, the Aces chipped away at Salt Lake’s lead, which included a three-run sixth frame highlighted by a pair of singles from Seth Beer and Jancarlos Cintron that brought the Aces within one.

Beer had an impressive performance at the plate with a 2-for-4 effort, including a double and two RBI.

The win was awarded to Edwin Uceta after the right-hander tossed a clean ninth and struck out a batter.

Aces Notables:

Wilmer Difo: 3-for-4, RBI, R.

Stone Garrett: 2-for-5, 2B, RBI, R.

Jancarlos Cintron: 1-for-4, RBI.

Tommy Henry: (N/D) 6.2 IP, 7 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 K’s.

The Reno Aces will continue their six-game slate against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

