Southwest rains flood deserts, cascade into Las Vegas casinos

Las Vegas FD responds to 330 calls for service on Thursday
Las Vegas FD responds to 330 calls for service on Thursday(Lisa Johnson)
By KEN RITTER and FELICIA FONSECA/Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:50 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The annual weather pattern known as the monsoon has brought a parade of storms to cities across the U.S. Southwest.

Las Vegas was hit late Thursday with intense storms that caused water to cascade from ceilings and pool on the carpet of a stadium-sized sports betting area.

Forecasters say the pattern may repeat through the weekend. In northern Arizona, Flagstaff residents have grown accustomed to constant alerts on their cell phones and sirens in neighborhoods that warn of imminent flooding.

While the rain is welcome, it won’t cure the region’s drought woes. Reservoirs rely mainly on winter snowpack for replenishment.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors...
Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market
Prowler reported in northeast Reno.
Prowler stalking northeast neighborhood
Thomas Lewis
Suspected serial arsonist arrested
Jeremy Thomson and Paul Birely
Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff
The scene of a fatal shooting near Pyramid Way and McCarran Boulevard in Sparks.
Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks

Latest News

From left, Nye County Commissioners Debra Strickland, Frank Carbone and Leo Blundo discuss...
Election conspiracies grip Nye County, sowing distrust
Reno fashion designer reaching millions on TikTok
Reno fashion designer reaching millions on TikTok
Reno fashion designer reaching millions on TikTok
Reno fashion designer reaching millions on TikTok
Note-Able Music Therapy Services purchased a one-story, 17,000 square foot building on three...
Music therapy movement swells