Music therapy movement swells

Note-Able Music Therapy Services purchased a one-story, 17,000 square foot building on three acres, equipped with classrooms, performance areas, and outdoor spaces for people to explore and enjoy.(Dan Pyke | KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 10:00 PM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve declared Friday, July 29, 2022 as “Music Therapy Day”.

This is in honor of a local non-profit called Note-Able Music Therapy Services.

It addresses physical, social, and mental health needs in northern Nevada by offering a range of adaptive music, music therapy, and neurologic music therapy services.

Mayor Schieve is encouraging the Community to support access to music therapy.

This comes just four weeks after Note-Able Music Therapy Services purchased a new location.

It outgrew its old space where it could help about 2,000 people a year.

Its new 17,000 square foot location in north Reno between Winco and Goodwill will have the capacity to help up to 5,000 people a year.

“We have extensive renovations we are going to be doing to this building to really create a state of the art center that our community needs and deserves. We need all the help we can get from the Community,” said Note-Able Music Therapy Services Founder and Executive Director, Manal Toppozada.

About $1.5 million was raised to pay for the building.

The goal is to raise another $2 million to renovate the inside and outside of the building.

Click here if you would like to help raise money to donate.

