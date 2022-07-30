Hot weather impacts, but doesn’t halt Careflight operations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Hot weather impacts daily life in many ways. When the temperature edges into the triple digits many of us stay inside rescheduling or canceling activities until it cools off.

That’s not possible at REMSA”s CAREFLIGHT when lives are in the balance and minutes matter.

roughly half of CAREFLIGHT’s responses are hospital-to -hospital transfers. the remainder are accidents, injured people in need of immediate medical care.

the crew has to deal with all sorts of locations in all sorts of weather. some can be easy, large parking lot cleared by first responders. but it aso might be a two-lane mountain highway bordered by trees or a rural location with power lines complicating landing and takeoff.

The experienced pilot and crew take all of that in account, but hot weather adds one more concern. Heat robs the rotors of lift, makes the engine a little less efficient.

“Sometimes we have to be mindful of hovering,” says Operations Manager Vanessa Coyle, “or if we’re going to be in a tighter area with trees. but most often the aircraft really doesn’t have any issue with that unless you’re really high up.”

Altitude just increases the impact of hot air. Fortunately CAREFLIGHT’s French-built helicopters were made for this work.

“We fly the AIRBUS AH-125 which is the aircraft that went to the top of Mount Everest,” says Coyle. “Obviously it wasn’t loaded down with medical equipment, but it did go to the top of Mount Everest. so it works very well in our environment.”>

Still, temperature is something on the crew’s daily checklist, a factor in any response in this weather.

“At the beginning of every shift we know how much the crew is going to weigh. So we always know how much fuel to put on for any flight request and as soon as we are airborne we usually find out the patient’s weight so we can make any accommodations.”>

Worse comes to worse they’re even prepared to leave a crew member behind at the site to lighten the load in a critical situation though Coyle says that hasn’t happened for several years.

High altitude, difficult terrain, hot weather, they deal with it all the time.

“High temperatures complicate things a little bit, but you’re still coming for me?” I ask.

“Bottom line. we’ll make accommodations and we’ll come.”

