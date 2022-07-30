Election conspiracies grip Nye County, sowing distrust

From left, Nye County Commissioners Debra Strickland, Frank Carbone and Leo Blundo discuss appointing a new county clerk on July 19, 2022 in Pahrump, Nev. The resignation of a county elections clerk in a rural county in Nevada has opened a window into the long-term consequences of election conspiracy theories. Officials in Nye County have recommended scrapping voting machines in favor of hand-counting all ballots — which would be more than 20,000 in a typical general election.(AP Photo/Samuel Metz)(Samuel Metz | AP)
By Sam Metz/Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 11:05 AM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) - The resignation of a county elections clerk in a rural county in Nevada has opened a window into the long-term consequences of election conspiracy theories.

Officials in Nye County have recommended scrapping voting machines in favor of hand-counting all ballots - which would be more than 20,000 in a typical general election.

The leading candidate to replace the veteran clerk is someone who denies the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and says he is willing to hand-count all ballots instead of using electronic tabulators.

Experts warn that could increase the likelihood of human error, delay results and create chaos in future elections.

