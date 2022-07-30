Election conspiracies grip Nye County, sowing distrust

TONOPAH, Nev. (AP) - The resignation of a county elections clerk in a rural county in Nevada has opened a window into the long-term consequences of election conspiracy theories.

Officials in Nye County have recommended scrapping voting machines in favor of hand-counting all ballots - which would be more than 20,000 in a typical general election.

The leading candidate to replace the veteran clerk is someone who denies the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and says he is willing to hand-count all ballots instead of using electronic tabulators.

Experts warn that could increase the likelihood of human error, delay results and create chaos in future elections.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)