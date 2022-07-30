Cake Expo draws international crowd

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The saying “That takes the Cake” couldn’t possibly apply to anything at “The Cake Expo.”

It’s just too limiting.

Towering cakes, decorated cookies, painted flowers--all made by hand, and with love and enthusiasm.

Pam Bergandi from South Carolina says it all started with her about 20-years ago with a simple request from her granddaughter who needed of birthday cake.

Pam couldn’t stop there.

“I became a professional,” says Pam. “But I always said I just want to earn enough to come to convention,” she says.

Pam was one of the students who helped build a massive center piece made from 180 pounds of chocolate and 150 sheets of wafer paper.

“This took three days,” says Liz Marek, owner of Sugar Geek Show. “Everybody gets to learn things they’ve never done before. Create things that are larger than life. Which how often do you get to do that? And the cake show gets this great center piece everyone gets to enjoy,” she says.

While organizers skipped an expo two years ago because of COVID, they say COVID renewed people’s interest cakes, baking and decorating and it hasn’t waivered. Social media and baking shows just fueled the fire.

We sat in on a pulled sugar seminar where heat and air can ultimately turn into flowers for a wedding cake or peas in a pod for a baby shower.

Professionals, part time decorators, or hobbyists come from all over the world to “The Cake Expo” to expand their minds, rekindle friendships, or learn something new.

Keep in mind you can’t have your cake and eat it too here.

That’s because none of them is edible.

