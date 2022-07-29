Sierra Arts Foundation Art Sale

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation hosted an art sale at the West Street Plaza in downtown Reno Thursday, July 28, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Event goers also enjoyed live performances along with fresh brews from Sierra Tap House and Brewer’s Cabinet.

Art lovers looked through the works of at least 16 local artists, painters, sculptors, and more.

”We have a lot of local artists in the community that a lot of people really aren’t aware of. The scene with musicians. People just need to know how artful Reno is,” said Sierra Arts Foundation Community Relations Manager, Valerie Moore.

If you missed this event you can catch two more upcoming Sierra Arts Foundation art sales.

The first will be Thursday, August 25 and the second will be Thursday, September 22. Both are from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the West Street Plaza in downtown Reno.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.