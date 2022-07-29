The Road Ahead with RTC: Sky Visit Construction Begins this Summer

By Carlos Macias
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 8:20 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SPONSORED: The RTC is excited to begin a new construction project to improve Sky Vista Parkway in the North Valleys. The project limits are on Sky Vista Parkway from Silver Lake Road to just east of Vista Knoll Parkway. As part of the project, the RTC will widen the road from one lane in each direction to two lanes in each direction. There will also be improvements for other roadway users.

This roadway is used by more than just vehicles, and RTC’s improvements reflect that! With a park nearby, there are people who walk, jog, and bike on this stretch of Sky Vista Parkway. With that in mind, we will be adding new street lighting for safety, along with brand new eight-foot-wide sidewalks, and five-foot-wide bike lanes on both sides of Sky Vista Parkway. The RTC will also be adding a roundabout at the intersection of Silver Lake Road and Sky Vista Parkway for added safety.

Roundabouts provide a number of benefits. Studies show that roundabouts improve safety by reducing crashes by thirty percent. By design, roundabouts force vehicles to slow down. The severity of any crashes that may occur is also reduced, because there are fewer head on or t-bone collisions. Roundabouts also improve safety for everyone.

Right now, the RTC’s anticipated start date is mid-August. The project will take about a year and a half to two years to complete, depending on weather and the construction schedule.

