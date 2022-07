RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Fire Department is working to determine the cause of smoke reported at a business on the corner of E. 4th Street and Evans Avenue.

40 firefighters and 9 units responded around 7:10 a.m. to Shoeman’s Custom Cycle on Friday, July 29, 2022.

According the battalion chief on-scene, no injuries are reported.

Fire has been extinguished. The cause of the fire is being investigated. https://t.co/aBhqAKQeYx — Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) July 29, 2022

