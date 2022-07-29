Reno Aces hosts Star Wars night at Greater Nevada Field

By Jayde Ryan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 1:03 PM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Aces will be hosting Star Wars night at Greater Nevada Field for the first time in three years on Saturday.

The team will be using the force to take on the Salt Lake City Bee this weekend.

The 501st Legion will be present with all the characters of the Star Wars franchise. Get your pictures taken with Darth Vader himself.

Check out all special foods and drinks, from the Wookie burger to the R2-D2 hot dog. Choose the light or dark side for your cocktail.

The organization is also auctioning off the Star Wars jerseys right off the player’s back. All the proceeds will go to the Northern Nevada Children’s Cancer Foundation.

However, you better get there early to get your free lightsabers.

The game is starts at 6:35 p.m.

