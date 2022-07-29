One person dead in head-on crash near Austin

AUSTIN, Nev. (KOLO) - One person is dead following a head-on collision along US-50 near Austin. Troopers with Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division were called to the area of mile marker 27 in Lander County about 3 miles east of Austin around 4:25 p.m. on Friday, July 22. NHP says a Freightliner tractor trailer was driving too fast to negotiate the curved roadway and crossed over into the opposite travel lane. The tractor trailer reportedly hit the front of a white Ford pickup, pushing it off the roadway.

According to NHP, the driver of the Ford truck, 22-year-old Cole Thayer of Austin, died from his injuries.

The driver of the Freightliner was transported from the scene for medical treatment with suspected minor injuries.

If you were a witness, or have any information regarding the crash, you’re asked to call Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.

