Movie Minute: The box office goes to the dogs with “DC League of Super Pets”

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Even superheroes need someone to come home to after a long day of fighting crime and saving lives. So it makes sense that Batman, Superman and the rest of the D.C. universe heroes have... pets! But what happens when the super heroes are the ones in need of saving? Their pets come to their rescue. That’s the premise of DC League of Super Pets. Dwayne Johnson is the Krypto to John Krasinski’s Superman and Kevin Hart is the voice of Batman’s (Keanu Reeves) dog, Ace. The cast is star-studded with other actors lending their voices to these superheroes and their pets. Kate McKinnon is Lulu, Vanessa Bayer is PB, Natasha Lyonne is Merto, Diego Luna is Chip, Yvette Nicole Brown is Patty, Thomas Middleditch is Keith (aka Ice Guinea Pig) and Ben Schwartz is Mark (aka Fire Guinea Pig), Olivia Wilde is Lois Lane, Jameela Jamil is Wonder Woman, Jemaine Clement is Aquaman, John Early is The Flash and Dascha Polanco is the Green Lantern. DC League of Super Pets is in theaters everywhere Friday, July 29.

Also opening today is select theaters is Ron Howard’s Thirteen Lives based off the true-story of a rescue mission is assembled in Thailand where a group of young boys and their soccer coach are trapped in a system of flooding underground caves. The events happened in 2018. Now we’re getting a dramatized version of it starring Colin Farrell, Joel Edgerton, Viggo Mortensen and Tom Bateman. The film is playing in select theaters Friday, July 29.

For those who want to stay in this weekend, Apple TV+ released the first three episodes of Surface about a woman’s quest to rebuild her life after a suicide attempt, and her struggle to understand all the things that led up to that moment. Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie whose close call with death has left holes in her memory. But she quickly starts to realize that the family and friends in her life might be hiding things from her. New episodes are released every Friday through Sept. 2.

If you’re looking for something on the lighter but still heartwarming side, check out Uncoupled on Netflix. Neil Patrick Harris plays Michael whose life seemed to be perfect, until his husband blindsided him after 17 years of marriage. He has to confront the nightmares of losing his soulmate and suddenly finding himself as a single gay man in his mid-40s. All eight episodes are now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.