Las Vegas coroner rules case of boy found in freezer is a homicide

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities in Las Vegas say a 4-year-old boy whose body was found in February in a freezer at a home where his mother alleges she was held captive died of blunt force injuries and his death was a homicide.

Findings reported Wednesday by the Clark County coroner’s office supported police accounts that the boy’s frozen body bore visible physical injuries.

The mother’s 36-year-old boyfriend, Brandon Toseland, 35, was arrested Feb. 22 after the boy’s sister gave notes to her school teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home.

Toseland has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder. He’s due for trial in December.

