Las Vegas coroner rules case of boy found in freezer is a homicide

Brandon Lee Toseland
Brandon Lee Toseland(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 5:22 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities in Las Vegas say a 4-year-old boy whose body was found in February in a freezer at a home where his mother alleges she was held captive died of blunt force injuries and his death was a homicide.

Findings reported Wednesday by the Clark County coroner’s office supported police accounts that the boy’s frozen body bore visible physical injuries.

The mother’s 36-year-old boyfriend, Brandon Toseland, 35, was arrested Feb. 22 after the boy’s sister gave notes to her school teacher saying her mother was being held captive at the man’s home.

Toseland has pleaded not guilty to charges including murder. He’s due for trial in December.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

