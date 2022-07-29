Hands-on behind the wheel: Teens learn emergency driving skills

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Think back to when you learned how to drive. Chances are a parent took you to an empty street or parking light and talked you through your first experience. At some point you studied a book, and perhaps took driver’s ed at school.

All of that taught you the rules of the road, and how to pass the test. It didn’t prepare you for all that you would find out there. It’s more than a little scary when you think about it.

“It’s not going to prepare young drivers or drivers of any age how to be prepared for all the hazards out there,” says Jeff Payne, the Founder and CEO of the non-profit Drivers Edge.. So that’s what we try to do out. We show kids what happens in emergency situations to give them that wake-up call so they don’t end up as a statistic.

And that’s what was happening Thursday at the Regional Public Safety Training Center. A half-day of hands-on-the-wheel experience in some of those situations in a safe setting on a closed course with an instructor talking you through it.

“No offense, but it’s not mom or dad next to you. It’s not your Spanish teacher. These are truly professional drivers that are here for the same reason I am, to try to educate young people and their parents to be safer out there on the roads.

He wasn’t kidding. Drivers who have driven at Indianapolis or NASCAR, talking young drivers through real-life emergencies like recovering control in a skid. you can’t learn this stuff from a book or in a classroom. who better to learn it from than someone with a last name like Andretti.

There was also instruction on maintenance, keeping your car in working order and, of course, a lecture on safety and responsibility, butut clearly it was also fun. That was written on faces at the end of the class, kids like Gracie Bullock who left holding a trophy for her performance in evasive maneuvers.

“Yeah, it was so much fun. I definitely want to do it again,” she enthused.

Mom and Dad nodded in agreement.

“We al took something away from it even though we didn’t take the class,” added Zane bullock. I think we’re going to be better drivers for what we learned today.”

Classes are free. They’re full for this session and there’s a waiting list for the next. you’ll find more information at https://driversedge.org/

