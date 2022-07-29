Fatal shooting near McCarran and Pyramid in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -One person died Thursday night after a shooting at McCarran Boulevard and Pyramid Way.

The Sparks Police Department said it received a call for shots fired at about 8:30 p.m. Officers arrived to find someone who had several gunshot wounds.

The person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police called it an isolated incident and said the public was not in danger.

They ask anyone with information to call police at 775-353-2231 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

