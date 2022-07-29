Fallon man killed in Storey County off-road crash

Investigators say it happened Thursday, July 28, in a remote and rugged area of Storey County.
Investigators say it happened Thursday, July 28, in a remote and rugged area of Storey County.
By Matt Vaughan
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
STOREY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Storey County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash southwest of Fernley. Investigators say it happened Thursday, July 28, in a remote and rugged area of Storey County. An off-highway vehicle (OHV) reportedly went over the edge of a steep embankment, eventually pinning 55 year-old Dean Humphry of Fallon beneath it. He was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Paul Curts, also from Fallon, survived and was not hurt in the crash, according to the Storey County Sheriff’s Office. The Lyon County Fire Department, Washoe County Hasty Team and Fallon NAS all assisted at the crash scene.

