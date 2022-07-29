Eureka man dies in crash on US-50

EUREKA, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division is investigating a crash that killed a Eureka man earlier this month. NHP says troopers were called to the area of mile marker 35 on US-50 about 2 miles west of Eureka just after 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. When they arrived on scene, they discovered the body of 48-year-old Chris Nielson, of Eureka, who was pronounced dead from his injuries.

The investigation showed that Nielson was driving west on US-50 in his black Dodge Ram pick-up when he reportedly drifted off the roadway and hit several reflective marker posts. It appears that Nielson then overcorrected, causing the truck to rotate, before going up an embankment and overturning. NHP says Nielson was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck.

If you were a witness, or have any information regarding the crash, you’re asked to call Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.

