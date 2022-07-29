Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hosts active shooter training

By Freixys Casado
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:42 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - In the age of active shooters preparedness has become crucial.

Thursday afternoon over 200 people including children gathered at the Douglas County Community and Senior Center to get training they hope to never use.

The Douglas County Sherrif’s Office hosted a free two-hour active shooter informational training, where the focus was awareness.

“With the recent events in Buffalo, Uvalde Texas and so forth, I thought it was a good idea to get this information back out. Also, we had a lot people move into the community,” said Sheriff Dan Coverley.

The DCSO has taught this class at churches and different businesses like Starbuck. Thursday was the second time they had opened it to the public.

“We wanted to give them some things to look for in an individual they might think capable of doing this type of crime, what to do if your caught in active shooter situation and then what to expect from us,” said Coverley.

According to the curriculum, there will be immediate deployment in the case of an active shooter. The first responding unit is supposed to locate, contain the suspect and call the SWAT team.

Among those in attendance was Shop Chop Hair Garage owner, Matt Thurston who says he just want to be ready.

“There’s three of us who work in the shop and all three of us are here today because we want to be prepared for, you know, who knows what,” he said.

If you ever find yourself in active shooter situation, there are three principles you need to remember: Run, hide and if those two have not been successful fight.

“Keep in mind this is going to be the worst day ever in your life and what you do immediately determines whether or not your survive or not,” said Coverley.

The training also included a synopsis of the September 6, 2011 IHOP shooting in Carson City.

For access to the class curriculum or to request a training, contact the sheriffs administration at 775- 782-9900.

