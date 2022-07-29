City of Sparks also announces street racing crackdown

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The city of Sparks is joining other jurisdictions in announcing a crackdown on illegal street racing and sideshows.

The Sparks Police Department and Sparks City Attorney’s Office said they will prosecute not only those who race cars or do other vehicle demonstrations, they will also prosecute sectators.

The sideshows are taking over the parking lots of private businesses. Drivers “drift,” or screech tires or do other dangerous driving.

The first cooperative crackdown on April 22 led to 47 citations.

“Illegal Street racing endangers the public and costs business owners in our community a lot of money to clean up after their illegal activities,” City Attorney Wes Duncan said in a statement. “Illegal street racing will not be tolerated in the City of Sparks and my office is looking into ways to prosecute not only the drivers who illegally speed race, but those who participate by watching and being spectators. The message to all street racers is simple: if you engage in this in our community you will be prosecuted.”

