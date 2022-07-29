Charlie’s Presence celebrates one year of helping dozens of dogs in and around Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Turning pain into purpose. That’s the heart behind the local non-profit, Charlie’s Presence.

Founder, Christie Del Monte, started the 501(c)3 after the passing of her beloved beagle, Charlie. She wanted to keep his memory alive by being a liaison and advocate for other animals. On the website, Del Monte shared, “Charlie had a gift of inspiring all that knew him with his perseverance to adapt through change, his sweet nature, loyal and loving disposition and the will to fight until the end. Charlie was my best friend and the hero that I needed. I didn’t just save him, he saved me. He forever changed the way I view love and life.”

As a non-profit, Charlie’s Presence is committed to helping families do everything they can to avoid surrendering their dogs. Whether that’s providing services or financial aid, they’ve helped dozens of dogs stay in their families. Or if it does come down to surrendering their pets, Del Monte makes sure she’s finds a new loving and caring home - even if that means sharing her couch for a while!

Del Monte stopped by Morning Break to share details of the one-year anniversary fundraiser for Charlie’s Presence on Sunday, July 31 at the Elks Lodge (597 Kumle Lane, Reno) from 11 - 2 p.m.

For more information about this event and about the non-profit, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook.

