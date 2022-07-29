Baker’s Mark: Stephanie Murdock shares Wheatberry Baking Company’s bread pudding recipe

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - This bread pudding is a true comfort food! Whether you want to serve it at brunch or as a dessert after dinner, Wheatberry Baking Company’s Stephanie Murdock sure knows how to satisfy that sweet tooth! But this recipe is also very versatile so if cinnamon apple isn’t your idea of a good time, switch it up and add your own sweet or savory ingredient!

Ingredients:

6-8 cups Day old bread cut into cubes

3 cups Heavy Cream

6 Eggs

½ cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract (optional)

2 tbls Ground Cinnamon (optional)

2 cups Apples peeled and diced (or your choice of filling, sweet or savory)

Instructions:

Toss apples in 1 tablespoon of cinnamon and set aside. Spread half the bread into a greased 9x9 inch baking dish. Sprinkle ¾ of the apples over the top. Repeat with the remaining bread and apples. Whisk together cream, eggs, sugar, 1 tablespoon cinnamon, and vanilla. Slowly pour over the top of the bread and apples. Using your hand or a spatula gently press down on the bread to make sure all is soaked into the egg mixture. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 1 hour or overnight. When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350° F. Bake for 60-75 minutes or until set. Let cool for 30 minutes before serving.

For more information about Wheatberry Baking Co. click here. You can also support Murdock’s business by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

