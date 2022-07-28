Woman facing animal torture charges after dogs found dead in her garage, authorities say

Officials say Michelle Karch, 40, has been charged with the death of two dogs at her home.
Officials say Michelle Karch, 40, has been charged with the death of two dogs at her home.(Wilkin County Sheriff's Office)
By Bailey Hurley and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. (KVLY/Gray News) - Authorities in Minnesota say a woman is facing several charges stemming from the disturbing treatment of animals at her home.

According to the Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called June 18 for a report of two dogs found deceased at a residence.

KVLY reports the caller told dispatchers they dropped off their dog with Michelle Karch, 40, four months ago, and when they returned, they found the dead dogs in Karch’s garage.

According to court documents, deputies found one malnourished dog alive in Karch’s garage and two deceased animals. The surviving dog was taken to a veterinarian who told authorities the dog had no muscles on its hip bones.

The sheriff’s office reports Karch is facing charges that include two felony counts of animal torture resulting in death and two gross misdemeanors of animal torture.

Karch allegedly told investigators the dogs were on medication and died of disease. However, she could not provide vet paperwork confirming those claims.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were also called to Karch’s home regarding a dog tied up outside the property without food or water for nearly 12 hours.

A search warrant was executed at the property. Court documents stated that deputies found several cats without food or water at the home, along with a pony and horse without food.

Deputies said Karch had appalling conditions at her home while the dogs and other animals were in her care.

Karch is scheduled to be in court Aug. 2.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection
Reno Public Market is one step closer to opening as the space announced its first food vendors...
Food vendors announced at Reno Public Market
Prowler reported in northeast Reno.
Prowler stalking northeast neighborhood
Thomas Lewis
Suspected serial arsonist arrested

Latest News

Ophelia Young, 3, died Monday at the hospital.
3-year-old dies following house fire in Indiana; family donates organs to save others
Joe Nathan James Jr. was convicted and sentenced to death in the 1994 killing of Faith Hall.
Alabama execution set despite opposition from victim’s family
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi could meet in person, US official says
FILE - Washington Commanders' Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL...
Commanders owner Dan Snyder testifies before House committee
President Joe Biden speaks virtually during an event in the South Court Auditorium on the White...
Congress OKs bill to aid computer chip firms, counter China