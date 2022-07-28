We suffer in heat; so do our cars

RENO, Nev. (KOLO)- Hot weather and high gas prices aren’t keeping many of us off the road.

We need our vehicles out there, but the truth is most of us give them little thought. We jump in them and expect them to run and they do, until that lack of attention catches up to us.

Weather like this can hasten that moment of truth and send you and your vehicles to the shop. Cars arrive with a variety of problems, but these days some problems are more common than others. No surprise, air conditioning leads the list.

“We’re doing A-C a lot and I’ve got one right here that I’m dealing with,” says Doug Moss, a mechanic at Greg’s Garage, gesturing a Subaru with the hood up. The customer says it blows cold for a little bit then it goes warm. So at least she brought it in so we could check it out and we found out that it’s low on freon.”

It could be a new leak in the system or slow seepage through a seal over time. A recharge and some dye will help track down the source.

You’d expect your a-c unit to act up when you need it most. You may not know hot weather is tough on batteries too. They typically have a shortened life in our area.

“There’s a lot of heat under these hoods every day when they’re being used. that hot and cold, hot and cold just kind of wears things down.”

Customers bring in cars with a variety of problems, but in any kind of weather, there’s often a root cause.

“We still see a majority of people just coming in not maintaining things that they should be.”

That doesn’t mean tackling your air conditioning or battery by yourself, but it does mean making sure oil and coolant levels are what they should be.

“Those are the two big critical fluids, your oil and coolant. Dripping in the ground. Pulling out of the garage you see a big puddle. Don’t wait on it.”

People who never pop the hood or are confused by what they see when they do should learn to check both safely--cold engine only-- or ask their mechanic to show them how. That leads us to one final bit of advice.

“You know what?” says Moss. Get to know your mechanic. I tell people ‘If you find a good doctor stay with it. If you find a good mechanic stay with it.”

