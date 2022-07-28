Swim for Change: Local non-profit holds Christmas in July fundraising event

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Happening this Sunday, Swim for Change is having a Fundraising event to support their mission. Swim for Change came to be last year and provide swimming lessons that will make a difference in children’s lives. Their mission allows swim instructors the ability to travel to foreign countries and teach underprivileged and abused children how to swim.

On their first trip last year, they taught 50 children, and this year’s mission has tripled and 150 kids will have this opportunity.

So, to raise funds to head to Guatemala, The Well Village at Rancharrah will have a Christmas in July event. The non-profit will have local vendors, bounce houses, Santa Claus, a live band, and an auction.

Founder of Swim for Change, Audrey Wood shared these lessons allow the kids a chance to gain confidence,

“When we got to Guatemala last year and we saw the children and they got to be kids for the first time in their lives, over half of them were able to swim across an Olympic size swimming pool in one week. It’s just going to be a really fun day for you and the family to come out and also support a cause that is so valuable,” Wood said

Swim for change will head to Guatemala this coming Christmas.

Event tickets are only fifteen dollars.

The event is 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m July 31st.

