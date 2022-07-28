Reno’s Offense Stymied in a 16-6 Loss to Salt Lake

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces (52-43) struggled to contain the Salt Lake Bees’ (46-49) red-hot offense in a 16-6 defeat Wednesday night in front of 3,849 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.

With a 3-2 lead in the fourth, Salt Lake unleashed a 10-run inning and cemented the 16-6 Reno loss.

The Aces made a late bid in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run frame highlighted by an RBI triple from Yonny Hernandez but were unable to keep the rally going.

With his 3-for-4 performance Wednesday night, Dominic Fletcher is 7-for-8 in his first two games against Salt Lake with four doubles, a triple and a run scored.

The loss was charged to Taylor Widener after the right-hander allowed three earned runs on three hits, two walks and struck out a batter in an inning of relief.

Aces Notables:

Corbin Carroll: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI.

Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R, BB

Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-4, 2 2B.

Edwin Uceta: (N/D) 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K’s.

Camden Duzenack: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

The Reno Aces will continue their six-game slate against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. After a 12-game road trip, Reno’s squad will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against Salt Lake, starting Tuesday, August 16. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

