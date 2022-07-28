Advertisement

Reno’s Offense Stymied in a 16-6 Loss to Salt Lake

(KOLO)
By Kurt Schroeder
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 10:16 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - The Reno Aces (52-43) struggled to contain the Salt Lake Bees’ (46-49) red-hot offense in a 16-6 defeat Wednesday night in front of 3,849 attendees at Greater Nevada Field.

With a 3-2 lead in the fourth, Salt Lake unleashed a 10-run inning and cemented the 16-6 Reno loss.

The Aces made a late bid in the bottom of the ninth with a three-run frame highlighted by an RBI triple from Yonny Hernandez but were unable to keep the rally going.

With his 3-for-4 performance Wednesday night, Dominic Fletcher is 7-for-8 in his first two games against Salt Lake with four doubles, a triple and a run scored.

The loss was charged to Taylor Widener after the right-hander allowed three earned runs on three hits, two walks and struck out a batter in an inning of relief.

Aces Notables:

  • Corbin Carroll: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI.
  • Yonny Hernandez: 2-for-3, 3B, 2 RBI, R, BB
  • Dominic Fletcher: 3-for-4, 2 2B.
  • Edwin Uceta: (N/D) 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K’s.
  • Camden Duzenack: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

The Reno Aces will continue their six-game slate against the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. After a 12-game road trip, Reno’s squad will return to Greater Nevada Field for a six-game homestand against Salt Lake, starting Tuesday, August 16. Tickets for the upcoming homestand and the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection
Prowler reported in northeast Reno.
Prowler stalking northeast neighborhood
Thomas Lewis
Suspected serial arsonist arrested
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Troy Driver waives hearing on sexual assault charges

Latest News

7-27-22
Nevada football opens Fall camp
Ins and outs of getting the Reno Aces ready to play
Ins and outs of getting the Reno Aces ready to play
A behind-the-scenes look with clubhouse manager Paul Whatley.
Ins and outs of getting the Reno Aces ready to play
Martin twins back in Reno for second annual basketball camp
Martin twins back in Reno for second annual basketball camp