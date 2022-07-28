Regulators say Nevada casino winnings set fiscal-year record

LAS VEGAS (AP) - State gambling regulators say Nevada casinos set a fiscal-year winnings record from July 2021 to June 2022.

The $14.6 billion total shattered a record that had stood since 2008.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board also reported Thursday that casinos statewide won $1.3 billion last month - the 16th straight month topping the $1 billion mark.

The state collected $71.2 million in taxes based on the casino winnings.

Among other economic indicators, Harry Reid International Airport reported this week it handled a record 4.7 million passengers last month. The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported visitor volume of 3.3 million people, which was still down compared with pre-coronavirus pandemic 2019.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)