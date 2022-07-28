One killed in accident in Sparks industrial area

SPARKS Nev. (KOLO) -One person died Thursday morning in a trucking accident in the industrial area of Sparks.

Authorities were called to the 600 block of Spice Islands Drive at about 11 a.m. on a report of someone injured and on the ground.

First responders arrived to find people at the scene rendering first aid. Attempts to save the person were unsuccessful.

The incident involved a tractor and a trailer. No name is being released pending notification of next of kin.

Since it was a commercial vehicle, the Nevada State Police assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.