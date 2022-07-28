New I-580 Second Street Ramp to open Thursday

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Spaghetti Bowl Xpress project is reaching a milestone this summer.

Starting Thursday, July 28 a new ramp will carry Second Street traffic over the Mill St. off-ramp over Southbound I-580.

“That braided ramp will help separate out and make some distance between the different ramps, which allows for safer and easier merging,” said Meg Ragonese, public information officer at the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT).

Previously, drivers traveling from Second Street to 580 South merged into Mill St. on-ramp traffic.

According to NDOT, as many as 1,500 vehicles enter and exit the freeway each hour between the interchanges. Merging vehicles can cause faster-moving interstate traffic to move over or slow down, creating bottlenecks and potential crashes.

“It (the new ramp) reduces the number of lane switches and the number of merges that we see in that area,” said Ragonese. “All to provide a safer commute.”

She says phase one is on schedule to be completed by December of 2022. When completed, drivers will also see a newly widened Eastbound I-80, and Southbound I-580 Spaghetti Bowl ramp.

“Drivers have seen some changes to the lanes over recent months as crews have started renovating the middle interstate lanes of I-580 just south of the Spaghetti Bowl,” said Ragonese.

Next year, NDOT will be working on expanding 395 South from N McCarran to Golden Valley to streamline the morning commute from that region.

