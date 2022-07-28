GOP group endorses Nevada’s Democratic attorney general

RENO, Nev. (AP) - Over a dozen Nevada Republicans announced a new coalition on Monday to support Democratic Attorney General Aaron Ford in his re-election bid against their party’s nominee, Sigal Chattah.

The announcement of “Republicans for Ford” signals a major shift in party support and is headlined by Ford’s former statehouse rival, former state Senate majority leader Michael Roberson.

Chattah won the Republican primary by 11 percentage points over Tisha Black, a more moderate candidate who had the backing of Nevada’s Republican establishment.

“Now, more than ever, it is time to put duty to the state and country above partisan politics,” said Roberson, who often sparred with Ford in Carson City, when Ford was Senate Majority Leader and Roberson was Senate Minority Leader.

