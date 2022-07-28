Free bus rides on some routes during Hot August Nights

RTC Rides
RTC Rides(RTC)
By Steve Timko
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM PDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County will provide free rides during Hot August Nights between Meadowood Mall and the University of Nevada, Reno and between downtown Sparks and downtown Reno.

It starts Aug. 2 and runs through Aug. 7. It is done in conjunction with Hot August Nights.

The free rides are on RAPID Virginia Line along Virginia Street and the RAPID Lincoln Line that follows the old Lincoln Highway from Centennial Plaza in downtown Sparks down Fourth Street in Reno to the main bus terminal on Fourth Street in downtown Reno. There are also free rides on Route 1 and Route 11, which follow the same routes but has more stops.

“This is a great opportunity to try transit with your friends and family to one of the region’s favorite events,” RTC Executive Director Bill Thomas said in a statement. “With limited parking, everyone can ride these routes free and avoid parking hassles to all the event venues in downtown Sparks, downtown Reno, and on the Virginia Street corridor.”

To plan a trip: https://www.rtcwashoe.com/

Hot August Nights schedule: https://hotaugustnights.net/

