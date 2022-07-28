Cheers to 35 years of Ronald McDonald House Charities serving Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The date was July 27, 1987 when Ronald McDonald House Charities accepted its first family in the Truckee Meadows!

The non-profit offers temporary housing for families coming out of town or out of state, seeking medical treatment in our area. That could be for a premature baby, all the way to children and teens needing extended hospital stays due to accidents or ailments. Over time, it has grown to having 13 bedrooms, with staff on site 24-7.

“We have grown to also provide respite care inside the family room inside of Renown, which is for any family, whether they’re out of town or not...to come by, grab coffee, grab a snack, sit and have a few moments to themselves while they’re providing the strength and support for their child,” Executive Director Rikki Ricker explains.

Now this is where you come in. To celebrate, leaders are asking for our community to donate 35 dollars in honor of the anniversary. You can mail your donation to: Ronald McDonald House Charities Northern Nevada323 Maine St. Reno, NV 89502.

To give online, head here: http://rmhc-reno.org/donate-2/

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.