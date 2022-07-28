Bonanza Casino to host Cruisin’ for the Cure benefiting the Prostate Cancer Foundation

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:47 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For the second year in a row, Bonanza Casino in Reno is hosting a fundraiser for prostate cancer. Cruisin’ for the Cure is Sunday, July 31 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

All makes and years will be welcome to enter the show for a tax deductible fee of $25. That money will go directly to the Prostate Cancer Foundation and Bonanza Casino will do a 100% match of all the entry fees.

Chris Evensen from the Prostate Cancer Foundation, Bonanza Casino General Manager, Ryan Sheltra, and Bonanza Casino Marketing Manager, Martin Amba, stopped by Morning Break to talk about Sunday’s event.

All pre-registered vehicles will be able to park from 6 a.m. until 8 a.m. Day-of-the-event sign-ups will be able to park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bonanza will be giving the first 300 entrants a limited-edition 4-color car dash plaque. Each car entry will also receive $5 in Free Slot Play in the casino, as well as drink and gaming specials. There will be two food trucks, 775 Eats and A La Parrilla Latin Food, and the Branding Iron Café will be serving a brunch buffet from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. White Water will be the live entertainment. Six winners plus one People’s Choice will be chosen and receive Irish Crystal awards.

To date, Bonanza Casino has donated over $145,000 to the Prostate Cancer Foundation. Follow Bonanza Casino on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

To learn more about other upcoming Reno Car Shows, click here.

