Agriculture Secretary announces big plans for Lovelock

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - “They applied for it. You’ve got to apply for it,” replied Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. That’s the answer as to why the town of Lovelock can look forward to high-speed internet at homes, businesses, and government offices.

The town along with Uprise Fiber took advantage of a program offered by the U.S Department of Agriculture called the ‘Reconnect Program.” More than $400,000,000 in grants was offered up to communities who could demonstrate their need for high-speed internet and why it was crucial to their community.

“We are 6000 square miles of property in the county, with only 6000 residents in it. That’s according to the state demographer,” says Mike Giles, Mayor of Lovelock. “We are 75% low to moderate income in our area. And it’s tough to bring services into our area when you are on a limited budget,” he says.

The USDA grant means $36,000,000 will be infused into Lovelock to connect the town to high-speed internet. And it is sorely needed.

Viewers may remember our stories on “Nevada Speed Test” where residents from northern Nevada are being asked to self-report their internet access and speed. Lovelock and Pershing County certainly stood out for what they didn’t have.

Data collected from the “Nevada Speed” test helped Lovelock and Uprise Fiber make their case to the feds.

“Think about it like this: On I-80 if you are a highway patrolman, now state police and you pull someone over, and you have no service, you can’t call that in that license plate,” says Christine Brandon with Western Nevada Development District which oversees the “Nevada Speed Test.” “You have no idea who you are pulling over. It is a very dangerous situation,” she says.

“We talk about education,” says Secretary Vilsack about the benefits of high-speed internet. “We talk about telemedicine as we should. We talk about economic development as we should. But there are significant public safety components to having this capacity,” he says.

Secretary Vilsack says he is often asked how residents will pay for high-speed internet once it is installed. He says there are subsidies from the FCC which allow low income resident to receive the service at virtually no cost.

The Secretary was quick to point out his agency isn’t the only one of offer grants to communities for high-speed internet. The Department of Commerce and the FCC have $63,000,000,000 dollars up for grabs.

