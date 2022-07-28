3 Pahrump residents charged in death of 19 day-old baby

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nye County District Attorney’s Office announced charges against three Pahrump residents in the death of a newborn baby.

The baby’s parents, Erica Eisenloffel and Daniel Bills, and Angela Guerini-Bolt were arrested and charged with murder and child abuse charges. According to prosecutors, the 19 day-old baby was allegedly malnourished, dehydrated and allegedly had methamphetamine in his system at the time of death in October 2021.

The DA’s office said Eisenloffel is related to the Undersheriff in the Nye County Sheriff’s Office. The Nevada Department of Investigation handled the investigation with the Nye County DA’s Office.

“I had the chance to work with NDI on this case and really want to thank NDI for their thorough, excellent work,” District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “We have all put a lot of time and effort into this case. Thanks to that cooperation and dedication, we are now in a position to seek some measure of justice for that poor baby.”

Additional details on the case weren’t immediately available.

A preliminary hearing for Bills and Guerini-Bolt was set for 9 a.m. Aug. 25 in Pahrump Justice Court. Eisenloffel’s first court appearance was not yet set.

