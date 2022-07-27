Advertisement

‘We are in shock:’ Family discovers human remains at Lake Mead

By Alexis Fernandez
Published: Jul. 26, 2022 at 8:03 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man and his family are in shock after discovering human remains at Lake Mead on Monday afternoon.

Jesus Catalan said shortly after he and his family arrived to Swim Beach, his daughter noticed something in the water.

Witness video shows another set of human remains washed up at Lake Mead (Courtesy: Jesus Catalan)

“When my daughter got close to the water, she came back and said, dad, I think there is a barrel in the water, and it looks like a body,” Catalan said.

He said he thought it was a joke because they were in touristy area and figured someone would have seen the remains.

Human remains found at Lake Mead near Swim Beach
Human remains found at Lake Mead near Swim Beach

“We were left in shock, and my kids didn’t wan to continue our picnic, they said let’s go and we left, we are still on shock,” he said.

This is the third body found in Lake Mead in just the past three months.

Secrets below the surface: The investigation into the body found in a barrel at Lake Mead
Lake Mead officials not surprised more human remains found

The first, back in early May, was also found in a barrel. Another set of remains was found a week later in Callville Bay.

Catalan said he hopes this recent discovery will bring some closure to the person’s family.

Copyright 2022 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection
Prowler reported in northeast Reno.
Prowler stalking northeast neighborhood
Tire marks left from a "Side Show"
Reno Police: Side Shows should be sidelined
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Troy Driver now accused of raping Naomi Irion

Latest News

GreenUp! teams up with Carson restaurants for reusable container program
GreenUp! teams up with Carson restaurants for reusable container program
Eliminating waste when dining out. An environmental non-profit is launching a pilot program for...
GreenUP! teams up with Carson restaurants for reusable container program
Wednesday AM Weather
Wednesday AM Weather
Google is hosting online workshops just for small businesses on Wednesday.
Improving your small business with help from Google
Rotating bus schedule returns for the 2022-2023 school year
Rotating bus schedule returns for the 2022-2023 school year