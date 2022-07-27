WCSD: Rotating bus schedule returns for the 2022-2023 school year

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Since increasing wages, the Washoe County School District (WCSD) has seen improvements in recruitment for areas like housekeeping, nutrition services, and transportation.

However, the district is still struggling, especially with the last one.

During a board meeting Tuesday afternoon, chief facilities management officer Adam Searcy explained that the district is expecting to have between 190 to 200 daily drivers available for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

“That puts us in between the minimum needed to operate the daily Area Rotation Plan,” he said.

This means bus routes will be stopped one week at a time for certain areas.

“We’re seeing positive results stemming from our actions, but it isn’t a problem that happened overnight and it isn’t one that’s going to be resolved overnight,” said Searcy. “Unfortunately, we were striving for the first day of school and we’re just not on a pace to hit that mark at this time.”

This winter, WCSD students and parents were faced with inconsistent transportation to and from school due to staff shortages. Trustees recognize this will be a huge obstacle for families.

“This is going to disrupt a lot of people’s daily jobs, childcare, things like that,” said Joe Rodriguez, District C.

“Please reach out to either ourselves or the principals of your school,” said Searcy. “There are a variety of ways that we can help work with your child, either to come up with solutions for transportation or try to deliver the educational resources to those students.”

The good news is this could be temporary. According to chief human resources officer, Emily Ellison, around 20 drivers will be starting training next week, and with continued hiring efforts including recruiting retirees, the staff is confident the district will return to a full Daily Hub System (DHS) by Fall Break (Oct. 3).

A DHS allows for buses to pick up and drop off middle and high school students at the nearest elementary school within their service area.

“No stone will be left unturned,” said Searcy.

The WCSD will continue advertising and looking at efficient ways to do double runs, where a bus picks up a group of students, transports them, returns to the school and picks up another group.

“We did talk about outsourcing transportation services. It’s a tool that has shortcomings and has a limited amount of relief, but there is no one perfect solution here,” said Searcy.

He adds that the district will start reopening bus routes as more drivers become available. Rotation areas will be the same as last year, and a full calendar will be available on July 27.

There’s a $2,000 referral bonus available to all existing school district employees who refer a new bus driver, as well as, a new hire incentive of $2,000 for anyone who joins as a bus driver and stays.

An update on the number of teachers in classrooms will be given at a later meeting.

For more information on how to become a driver, click here.

