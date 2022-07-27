Advertisement

Crews extinguish fire at commercial laundry facility

Crews extinguish a warehouse fire at Emerald Textiles Wednesday afternoon.
Crews extinguish a warehouse fire at Emerald Textiles Wednesday afternoon.(KOLO / Harrison Brenner)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 1:39 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Employees at a commercial laundry facility were forced to evacuate Wednesday afternoon after a fire.

It was reported around noon on July 27, 2022 at Emerald Textiles at 250 Burge Road.

The Reno Fire Department said a small fire in a pile of clothes caught a dryer on fire.

All employees were accounted for and there were no injuries, fire officials said.

Copyright 2022 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of a crash on Coyote Call Trail in Sparks on July 21, 2022.
Woman arrested after driving through a fence in Sparks
Roundabout on West Fourth St. West Reno
Unusual solution for unusual, dangerous Reno intersection
Prowler reported in northeast Reno.
Prowler stalking northeast neighborhood
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Troy Driver waives hearing on sexual assault charges
Jeremy Thomson and Paul Birely
Wanted man arrested after 5-hour standoff

Latest News

Investigators are working to identify the suspect who set multiple fires in the south Midtown...
Photos released of man wanted in arson investigation
Pet of the Week
Pet of the Week
This Week in Artown
This Week in Artown
Naomi Irion and suspect Troy Edward Driver
Troy Driver waives hearing on sexual assault charges