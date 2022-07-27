Crews extinguish fire at commercial laundry facility

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Employees at a commercial laundry facility were forced to evacuate Wednesday afternoon after a fire.

It was reported around noon on July 27, 2022 at Emerald Textiles at 250 Burge Road.

The Reno Fire Department said a small fire in a pile of clothes caught a dryer on fire.

All employees were accounted for and there were no injuries, fire officials said.

