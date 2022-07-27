Advertisement

Two accused in multiple vape and smoke shop robberies

Alec Ruscetta and Jarrod Silva
Alec Ruscetta and Jarrod Silva(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:05 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police arrested two people in connection with a series of armed robberies targeting vape and smoke shops, as well as bars.

Alec Ruscetta, 24, and Jarrod Silva, 35, were arrested July 26. Ruscetta faces stolen property and weapons charges. Silva faces robbery and weapons charges.

The armed robberies date back to June 21, investigators said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department’s non-emergency line at 775-334-2677. You can also call or text Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

