Senate looks at reforming the 1887 Electoral Count Act

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The January 6th insurrection was an attempt by Trump supporters to keep the 45th president in office. The president and his advisors working behind the scenes examined the 1887 Electoral College Act which set up procedures to conduct the count of the electoral college.

Principally, it was President Trump’s contention, his Vice President Mike Pence who oversaw the process, had the authority to throw out the electoral vote.

“The perspective of some is that this almost brought an end to the Republic,” says Professor Fred Lokken with TMCC’s Political Science Department. “So, it has encouraged a hardy review and conversation and produced bi-partisan legislation,” he says.

Called the “Electoral Count Reform Act,” it has wide range Democratic support in the senate. Nine Republican senators are on board. one more is needed to get to a vote.

The bill essentially ties up loose ends and prevents any ambiguity about the electoral college process and count.

Among other things the bill says the U.S. Vice President is merely ceremonial in the electoral college and has no power to alter the count. Aggrieved presidential candidates can object to a state electoral count--the appeal can be heard by a three-judge court-and be fast tracked to the U.S. Supreme Court if need be. A governor or other authority written in a state’s constitution is the only person who can submit electors to congress under the new bill.

No longer could one U.S. Representative or Senator challenge the count from his state in an attempt to halt the process.

“They want to change that,” says Professor Lokken. “And they want to change that to 20% of both chambers.”

The bill would end an even older 1845 law which strikes the words, " Failed Election.” which could be used by state legislatures to override a popular vote.

“We need...to devise new and effective fire walls to protect the Constitution and our political process and the sanctity of our elections. That is exactly what this is trying to do,” says Lokken.

Will this measure be taken up by the senate before the summer recess? That is not known.

But the clock is ticking. In Lokken’s opinion the “Electoral Count Reform Act” needs to be passed before the 2024 presidential election.

