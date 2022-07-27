Advertisement

Search on for suspect who stole woman’s purse in parking lot

Reno Police are looking for this man accused of stealing a woman's purse from the Peppermill parking lot.(Reno Police Department)
By Audrey Owsley
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 2:34 PM PDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Police are searching for the suspect who opened a woman’s car door, pepper sprayed her, then stole her purse.

It happened just before midnight on July 15, 2022 in the Peppermill parking lot.

The suspect is described as black, 30 to 40 years old, and 5 foot 8 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, jeans and red tennis shoes.

If you have any information about the case, you are urged to call the Reno Police Department’s Robbery Homicide non-emergency line at 775-334-2188. You can also contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

